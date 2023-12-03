Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,733 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,780 shares of company stock worth $5,278,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

