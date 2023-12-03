Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $51,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,274.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OHI opened at $32.12 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

