Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154,379 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE HMN opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.57.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -412.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

