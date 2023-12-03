Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 114.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,807 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

