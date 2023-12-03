Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.79 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of RingCentral worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,607 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $30.75 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

