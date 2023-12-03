Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

