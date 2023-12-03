Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RCM. Citigroup began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of RCM opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.