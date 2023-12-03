Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy Oil worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.28. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

