Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0962 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GGB

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.