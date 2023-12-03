Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,781 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.51% of ProAssurance worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 85.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:PRA opened at $12.81 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $652.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.