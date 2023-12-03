Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 710,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.46% of Stem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Stem by 33.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stem by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 1.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Stem by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stem Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of STEM stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $12.06.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. Analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Read Our Latest Report on STEM

Stem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.