Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 36,773 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.4 %

CRUS opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.