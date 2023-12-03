Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

