Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 74,444 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,444 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,634 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $14.12 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

