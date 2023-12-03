Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 15,232 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEAS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 139.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 70.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after purchasing an additional 272,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

