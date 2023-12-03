Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,794 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of HRL opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $48.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.34%.

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

