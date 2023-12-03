Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.05

Home REIT (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.48), with a volume of 622,766 shares traded.
Home REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.05. The company has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a P/E ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15.
Home REIT Company Profile
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
