Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $684.89

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 684.89 ($8.65) and traded as high as GBX 733 ($9.26). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 724 ($9.14), with a volume of 35,541 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 686.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 684.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £648.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,033.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 5,963 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 667 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £39,773.21 ($50,237.73). Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

