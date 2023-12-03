Head-To-Head Contrast: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) & PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Radware has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware -7.35% -2.39% -1.36% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 1 0 3.00 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radware currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radware and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $293.43 million 2.35 -$170,000.00 ($0.45) -34.53 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radware.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Radware beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription, which provides protection from network elements, hosts and applications against the latest security vulnerabilities and threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against emerging DDoS threats, including Internet of Things botnets and DNS attack vectors; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License that enables a high level of flexibility for ADC services across datacenters, private and public clouds; APSolute Vision, a network management and monitoring tool for cyber security and application delivery solutions; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; and Location-based Mitigation, a subscription offering that enables network traffic filtering by countries and regions based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets. Further, the company provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

