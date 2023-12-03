Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.37

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.37 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 105.70 ($1.34). Hays shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33), with a volume of 1,115,132 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.71) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Hays
Hays Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Hays news, insider Zarin Patel bought 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £11,886.06 ($15,013.34). In other Hays news, insider Zarin Patel bought 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £11,886.06 ($15,013.34). Also, insider James Hilton sold 69,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33), for a total value of £73,218.60 ($92,482.76). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
About Hays
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hays
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.