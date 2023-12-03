Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Haemonetics worth $84,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 767.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.