Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 233.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

SXT opened at $59.72 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $149,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

