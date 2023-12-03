Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 50.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 4.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,720,000 after purchasing an additional 351,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $42.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

