Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 6,883 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,715,000 after acquiring an additional 70,222 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.