Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,849,000 after buying an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,222,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after buying an additional 66,753 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $125.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Bank of America began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

