Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -136.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

