Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $763,367. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.93. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $159.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

