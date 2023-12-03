Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Steven Madden worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.6% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $38.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.