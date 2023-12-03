Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,762 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Black Hills worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

