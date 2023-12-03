Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 13.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 356,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,292.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian R. Ace bought 2,410 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,292.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,710 shares of company stock worth $194,382. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Community Bank System Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of CBU opened at $46.93 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

