Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Steven Madden worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

