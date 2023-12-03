GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.45. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,540 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaMedia
GigaMedia Stock Performance
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of GigaMedia
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.