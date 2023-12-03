GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.45. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,540 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaMedia

GigaMedia Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.