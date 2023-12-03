Geode Capital Management LLC Has $87.54 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Timken worth $87,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Timken Stock Up 3.1 %

Timken stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

