Geode Capital Management LLC Has $85.83 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,540 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Plug Power worth $85,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 20.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 8.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Plug Power Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

