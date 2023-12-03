Geode Capital Management LLC Has $85.52 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Old National Bancorp worth $85,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

