Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of First American Financial worth $85,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 107.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after buying an additional 1,397,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,163,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAF

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.