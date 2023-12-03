Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 121,473 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,779,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,473 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of United Bankshares worth $82,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $43.00.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.