Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,376 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $84,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares in the company, valued at $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of BECN opened at $82.90 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

