Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Middleby worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Middleby by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Middleby by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIDD stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

