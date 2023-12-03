Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $362.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $372.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

