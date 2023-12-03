Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1,168.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.17% of Starwood Property Trust worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,478,000 after acquiring an additional 226,527 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

