Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,491 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Robert Half worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after buying an additional 56,134,650 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,758,000 after buying an additional 1,580,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

