Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.03 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,958 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.75 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

