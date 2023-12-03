Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 265,099 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 949.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Range Resources worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 1,588,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $21,493,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Range Resources stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

