Financial Contrast: TKO Group (TKO) & Its Competitors

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TKO Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TKO Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group’s peers have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TKO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TKO Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TKO Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 TKO Group Competitors 17 168 386 4 2.66

TKO Group currently has a consensus target price of $111.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.64%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.73%. Given TKO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TKO Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion $195.59 million 60.65 TKO Group Competitors $1.19 billion $24.78 million -19.08

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. TKO Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76% TKO Group Competitors -17.49% -11.00% -7.20%

Summary

TKO Group beats its peers on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

