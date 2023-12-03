Financial Contrast: Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of 9F shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -238.83% -765.17% -82.46% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Cosmos Group has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cosmos Group and 9F, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and 9F’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.04 -$104.12 million ($0.09) -0.02 9F $81.43 million 0.60 -$86.23 million N/A N/A

9F has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Summary

9F beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About 9F

(Get Free Report)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, food, household appliances, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.