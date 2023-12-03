Financial Comparison: Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) vs. Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) and Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Warner Music Group and Celtic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 4 12 0 2.75 Celtic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.19, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Celtic.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $6.04 billion 2.96 $430.00 million $0.81 42.70 Celtic N/A N/A N/A $0.09 20.47

This table compares Warner Music Group and Celtic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Celtic. Celtic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Music Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Celtic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group 7.12% 150.98% 5.87% Celtic N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Celtic shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Celtic on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 150,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Celtic

(Get Free Report)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources. The company also engages in the retail, wholesale, and e-commerce activities; and sale of television rights and sponsorships. Celtic plc was founded in 1887 and is based in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.