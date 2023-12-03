Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,569 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

