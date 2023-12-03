Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.56

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $12.77. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 8,449 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EBMT

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at $777,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.