D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snap were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Snap by 101.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 46.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $179,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 487,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $179,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,617,985 shares of company stock worth $15,355,317. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. HSBC started coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

